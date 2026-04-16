Anetac Identity Vulnerability Platform: AI-native platform for identity vulnerability discovery across human, NHI & AI agents. built by Anetac. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery and monitoring of human, non-human, and agentic AI identities, Privilege chain mapping to reveal toxic access paths and lateral movement risk, AI-driven behavioral analysis using time-series models to detect anomalous identity activity..

Appdome IDAnchor™: Mobile identity protection using immutable device/app IDs and 400+ threat signals, no SDK. built by Appdome. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include OS-independent immutable Mobile Device ID, Install ID, Release ID, and Workspace ID chain of trust, 400+ real-time identity threat signals detecting fraud, bots, deepfakes, spyware, and account takeovers, Device Binding linking user accounts to specific trusted mobile devices..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.