Android Vulnerability Test Suite is a free vulnerability assessment tool. Armis Centrix™ for VIPR is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Armis. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams and penetration testers auditing Android attack surfaces will find Android Vulnerability Test Suite invaluable for mapping device-level security gaps before they become incidents; the free price point means you can run it across your entire fleet without negotiating licenses. With 1,027 GitHub stars and active community contributions, it's battle-tested enough that findings are actionable rather than theoretical. Skip this if your org needs automated remediation workflows or compliance reporting integration; this is a discovery and assessment tool, not an enforcement platform.
Healthcare mid-market and enterprise teams that need vulnerability management tied directly to patient safety,not just IT risk,should run Armis Centrix for VIPR. Its Clinical Impact Score reorders remediation by actual clinical consequence rather than CVSS score alone, a distinction that matters when you have 10,000 medical devices and three remediation slots. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA solidly, with real-time device inventory and threat intelligence, though it leans toward asset visibility over response automation; this is a prioritization engine first, not a ticketing replacement. Wrong tool if your infrastructure team wants device management divorced from clinical context or needs deep integration with your existing vulnerability scanner output.
A tool that showcases the attack surface of a given Android device, highlighting potential vulnerabilities and security risks.
Healthcare-focused vuln mgmt platform for medical device security & risk prioritization
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Common questions about comparing Android Vulnerability Test Suite vs Armis Centrix™ for VIPR for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Android Vulnerability Test Suite: A tool that showcases the attack surface of a given Android device, highlighting potential vulnerabilities and security risks..
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR: Healthcare-focused vuln mgmt platform for medical device security & risk prioritization. built by Armis. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time medical device inventory and visibility, Vulnerability detection and deduplication, Clinical Impact Score for patient safety prioritization..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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