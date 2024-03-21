Android Vulnerability Test Suite is a free vulnerability assessment tool. Arctic Wolf Managed Risk is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams and penetration testers auditing Android attack surfaces will find Android Vulnerability Test Suite invaluable for mapping device-level security gaps before they become incidents; the free price point means you can run it across your entire fleet without negotiating licenses. With 1,027 GitHub stars and active community contributions, it's battle-tested enough that findings are actionable rather than theoretical. Skip this if your org needs automated remediation workflows or compliance reporting integration; this is a discovery and assessment tool, not an enforcement platform.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in vulnerability backlogs will benefit most from Arctic Wolf Managed Risk's concierge model, which pairs continuous scanning with actual security experts who prioritize your risks instead of leaving you to triage thousands of findings. The vendor's 24x7 support and guided risk mitigation against NIST CSF 2.0 frameworks (particularly ID.AM, ID.RA, and PR.PS) mean you're getting human judgment layered on top of discovery and assessment. Skip this if you need detection and response capabilities; Arctic Wolf is built for the assess-and-harden phase, not for hunting active compromises.
A tool that showcases the attack surface of a given Android device, highlighting potential vulnerabilities and security risks.
Managed service for discovering, assessing, and hardening digital risks
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Common questions about comparing Android Vulnerability Test Suite vs Arctic Wolf Managed Risk for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Android Vulnerability Test Suite: A tool that showcases the attack surface of a given Android device, highlighting potential vulnerabilities and security risks..
Arctic Wolf Managed Risk: Managed service for discovering, assessing, and hardening digital risks. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Environment discovery and assessment, Digital risk identification, Security hardening guidance..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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