Android Vulnerability Test Suite: A tool that showcases the attack surface of a given Android device, highlighting potential vulnerabilities and security risks..

Arctic Wolf Managed Risk: Managed service for discovering, assessing, and hardening digital risks. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Environment discovery and assessment, Digital risk identification, Security hardening guidance..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.