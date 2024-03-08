Androguard module for Yara: Integrates static APK analysis with Yara and requires re-compilation of Yara with the androguard module..

Codified Security Platform: Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications. built by Codified Security. Core capabilities include Automated mobile application security testing, Static code analysis for mobile apps, Dynamic application testing..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.