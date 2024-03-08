Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Androguard module for Yara is a free mobile app security tool. Codified Security Platform is a commercial mobile app security tool by Codified Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams performing static APK analysis at scale will benefit from Androguard module for Yara if they already own Yara infrastructure and need to avoid building a separate mobile analysis pipeline. The module integrates directly into Yara rules, eliminating tool fragmentation for shops that rely on Yara for malware detection across endpoints. Skip this if you need pre-built mobile threat intelligence or lack the engineering capacity to recompile Yara; the GitHub community size signals limited vendor support for production incidents.
Mobile security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies need Codified Security Platform because it handles both static and dynamic testing for iOS and Android without forcing you into a SaaS sandbox that strips context from your builds. The platform covers NIST PR.PS through its custom rule engine and library scanning, letting you enforce compliance rules that actually match your risk posture instead of generic baselines. Skip this if your developers need interactive remediation guidance or if you're still manually uploading APKs to multiple vendors; Codified assumes a CI/CD integration model and won't hand-hold through policy exceptions.
Integrates static APK analysis with Yara and requires re-compilation of Yara with the androguard module.
Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications
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Common questions about comparing Androguard module for Yara vs Codified Security Platform for your mobile app security needs.
Androguard module for Yara: Integrates static APK analysis with Yara and requires re-compilation of Yara with the androguard module..
Codified Security Platform: Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications. built by Codified Security. Core capabilities include Automated mobile application security testing, Static code analysis for mobile apps, Dynamic application testing..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Androguard module for Yara and Codified Security Platform serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: Androguard module for Yara is Free while Codified Security Platform is Commercial, Androguard module for Yara is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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