Androguard module for Yara: Integrates static APK analysis with Yara and requires re-compilation of Yara with the androguard module..

Antiy PTA-mobile: Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology. built by Antiy Labs. Core capabilities include Fine-grained dynamic behavior analysis of Android applications using sandbox technology, Monitoring and recording of 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories (calls, SMS, network, database, address book, media), Real-time network monitoring capturing URLs, IPs, SMS, email, and FTP communications..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.