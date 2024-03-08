Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Androguard module for Yara is a free mobile app security tool. Antiy PTA-mobile is a commercial mobile app security tool by Antiy Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams performing static APK analysis at scale will benefit from Androguard module for Yara if they already own Yara infrastructure and need to avoid building a separate mobile analysis pipeline. The module integrates directly into Yara rules, eliminating tool fragmentation for shops that rely on Yara for malware detection across endpoints. Skip this if you need pre-built mobile threat intelligence or lack the engineering capacity to recompile Yara; the GitHub community size signals limited vendor support for production incidents.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling high-volume Android app intake will benefit most from Antiy PTA-mobile's ability to monitor 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories in a single sandbox run, capturing network traffic, file artifacts, and UI state without manual case work. The hybrid deployment model supports both server-based processing for large app batches and portable device carriers for field analysis, making it practical for carriers and regional security ops. Skip this if your organization needs upstream static analysis as a primary control; Antiy's strength is post-deployment behavioral visibility, not catching issues before apps ship.
Integrates static APK analysis with Yara and requires re-compilation of Yara with the androguard module.
Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology.
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Common questions about comparing Androguard module for Yara vs Antiy PTA-mobile for your mobile app security needs.
Androguard module for Yara: Integrates static APK analysis with Yara and requires re-compilation of Yara with the androguard module..
Antiy PTA-mobile: Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology. built by Antiy Labs. Core capabilities include Fine-grained dynamic behavior analysis of Android applications using sandbox technology, Monitoring and recording of 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories (calls, SMS, network, database, address book, media), Real-time network monitoring capturing URLs, IPs, SMS, email, and FTP communications..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Androguard module for Yara and Antiy PTA-mobile serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: Androguard module for Yara is Free while Antiy PTA-mobile is Commercial, Androguard module for Yara is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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