Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Androguard module for Yara is a free mobile app security tool. APKLeaks is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams performing static APK analysis at scale will benefit from Androguard module for Yara if they already own Yara infrastructure and need to avoid building a separate mobile analysis pipeline. The module integrates directly into Yara rules, eliminating tool fragmentation for shops that rely on Yara for malware detection across endpoints. Skip this if you need pre-built mobile threat intelligence or lack the engineering capacity to recompile Yara; the GitHub community size signals limited vendor support for production incidents.
Mobile app security teams doing pre-release or third-party assessment of Android apps will value APKLeaks for its speed at extracting hardcoded secrets and API endpoints that static analysis alone often misses. The tool's command-line design and 5,995 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among developers and security researchers who need quick, scriptable APK inspection without licensing overhead. Skip this if you need post-deployment mobile threat detection or runtime behavioral analysis; APKLeaks is strictly a pre-build scanning tool with no cloud integration or continuous monitoring capability.
Integrates static APK analysis with Yara and requires re-compilation of Yara with the androguard module.
APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes.
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Common questions about comparing Androguard module for Yara vs APKLeaks for your mobile app security needs.
Androguard module for Yara: Integrates static APK analysis with Yara and requires re-compilation of Yara with the androguard module..
APKLeaks: APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Androguard module for Yara and APKLeaks serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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