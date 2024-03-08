Androguard module for Yara: Integrates static APK analysis with Yara and requires re-compilation of Yara with the androguard module..

Attify Mobile Application Exploitation: Training course for Android and iOS mobile app security testing and exploitation. built by Attify. Core capabilities include Android application security testing and exploitation training, iOS application security testing and exploitation training, Reverse engineering for Android and iOS applications..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.