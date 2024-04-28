Andor is a free penetration testing tool. AWS pwn is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Penetration testers who need to quickly validate blind SQL injection vulnerabilities will find Andor useful; it's a focused Golang tool that cuts through the noise of generic scanners by handling time-based and boolean-based injection detection without bloat. The 76 GitHub stars and active maintenance suggest it's actually used in engagements rather than abandoned. Skip this if you're looking for a commercial support contract or a tool that handles everything from reconnaissance through post-exploitation; Andor does one thing and doesn't pretend otherwise.
Red teamers and AWS security auditors running isolated penetration tests will find AWS pwn valuable for its script library that automates common attack paths against IAM, S3, and EC2 without requiring commercial tool licenses. The 1,207 GitHub stars and active community contributions validate its tactics, though this is fundamentally a tactical toolkit rather than a full assessment platform. Skip this if you need compliance reporting, continuous monitoring, or remediation workflows; AWS pwn is a manual engagement tool for practitioners who know what they're looking for.
A blind SQL injection tool written in Golang
A collection of Python scripts for conducting penetration testing activities against Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments.
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Common questions about comparing Andor vs AWS pwn for your penetration testing needs.
Andor: A blind SQL injection tool written in Golang..
AWS pwn: A collection of Python scripts for conducting penetration testing activities against Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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