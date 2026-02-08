Andesite: Human-AI collaborative SOC platform for alert investigation and automation. built by Andesite. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multi-source alert consolidation and prioritization, AI-driven investigation automation, No-ETL integration with existing security tools..

AWS Security Automation: A collection of AWS-native scripts and automation tools for DevSecOps, incident response, and security remediation in cloud environments..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.