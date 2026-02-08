Andesite is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Andesite. AWS Security Automation is a free security orchestration automation and response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security orchestration automation and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs drowning in alert noise will benefit most from Andesite's ability to operationalize threat intelligence directly into investigations without manual ETL work. The platform covers 450+ compliance controls and maps cleanly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions, meaning your team spends less time enriching alerts and more time on actual incident response. Skip this if your organization lacks existing security tool integrations or runs a skeleton crew; Andesite's value compounds with tool density, not despite it.
DevSecOps teams operating primarily on AWS who need incident response automation without vendor lock-in will find immediate value in AWS Security Automation; it's free, GitHub-hosted, and built on native AWS services so there's no licensing negotiation or agent deployment overhead. The 626 GitHub stars and active AWS maintainers signal production-grade code rather than abandoned experimental projects. Skip this if your team runs multi-cloud and needs orchestration across Azure and GCP, or if you lack Python and CloudFormation literacy to customize playbooks for your environment.
Human-AI collaborative SOC platform for alert investigation and automation
A collection of AWS-native scripts and automation tools for DevSecOps, incident response, and security remediation in cloud environments.
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Common questions about comparing Andesite vs AWS Security Automation for your security orchestration automation and response needs.
Andesite: Human-AI collaborative SOC platform for alert investigation and automation. built by Andesite. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multi-source alert consolidation and prioritization, AI-driven investigation automation, No-ETL integration with existing security tools..
AWS Security Automation: A collection of AWS-native scripts and automation tools for DevSecOps, incident response, and security remediation in cloud environments..
Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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