Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Anchore Secure is a commercial container security tool by Anchore. Sealed Secrets is a free secrets management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams with strict vulnerability governance will get the most from Anchore Secure, specifically its ability to track historical vulnerability exposure without forcing rescans of every image each time a new CVE drops. The SBOM generation through Syft and policy-based compliance checks directly address NIST ID.RA risk assessment requirements. Skip this if your team needs runtime threat detection; Anchore is a scanning and inventory tool, not a behavioral enforcement platform.
Teams running Kubernetes who need to stop storing plaintext secrets in Git will find Sealed Secrets invaluable because it encrypts secrets at rest using asymmetric cryptography tied to each cluster, making accidental commits harmless. With 8,956 GitHub stars and adoption across thousands of clusters, the tooling is battle-tested and the encryption implementation is auditable. Skip this if you need secrets management across multiple clusters or cloud providers; Sealed Secrets' per-cluster key design forces operational overhead that centralized vaults like Vault or native cloud secret managers handle more elegantly.
Container & source code scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, and secrets
Encrypt Kubernetes Secrets into SealedSecrets for safe storage and controlled decryption within the cluster.
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Common questions about comparing Anchore Secure vs Sealed Secrets for your container security needs.
Anchore Secure: Container & source code scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, and secrets. built by Anchore. Core capabilities include Container image vulnerability scanning, Source code scanning, SBOM generation using Syft..
Sealed Secrets: Encrypt Kubernetes Secrets into SealedSecrets for safe storage and controlled decryption within the cluster..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anchore Secure is developed by Anchore. Sealed Secrets is open-source with 8,956 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anchore Secure and Sealed Secrets serve similar Container Security use cases: both cover Kubernetes. Key differences: Anchore Secure is Commercial while Sealed Secrets is Free, Sealed Secrets is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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