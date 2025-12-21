Anchore Secure: Container & source code scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, and secrets. built by Anchore. Core capabilities include Container image vulnerability scanning, Source code scanning, SBOM generation using Syft..

RapidFort Runtime Protection: Runtime protection & container hardening platform for Kubernetes environments. built by RapidFort. Core capabilities include Runtime monitoring and behavioral anomaly detection for containers, Automated container hardening by removing unused software components, Execution path analysis to identify reachable vulnerabilities..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.