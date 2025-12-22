Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Container Image Scanning is a commercial container security tool by Aikido Security. RapidFort Runtime Protection is a commercial container security tool by RapidFort. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Container Image Scanning
Teams shipping containers at scale across multiple registries need Aikido Container Image Scanning because its reachability analysis cuts false positives by actually determining which CVEs can execute in your environment, not just flagging every known vulnerability. The tool scans Kubernetes workloads directly and integrates with 12 major registries including ECR, GCR, and Artifactory, with AutoFix generating pull requests to patch real risks automatically. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than 50 container images monthly or needs runtime threat detection alongside build-time scanning; Aikido stops at the image layer and doesn't monitor what happens after deployment.
Enterprise security teams managing large Kubernetes clusters will see the fastest ROI from RapidFort Runtime Protection because it cuts container attack surface by up to 90 percent while adding less than 1 percent compute overhead, eliminating the usual performance tradeoff that kills adoption. The platform's execution path analysis directly addresses NIST ID.RA by surfacing only reachable vulnerabilities instead of flooding teams with noise from unreachable flaws. Skip this if you need multi-cloud coverage or runtime protection outside Kubernetes; RapidFort is built specifically for hardening containerized workloads, not general infrastructure.
Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection
Runtime protection & container hardening platform for Kubernetes environments
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Container Image Scanning vs RapidFort Runtime Protection for your container security needs.
Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..
RapidFort Runtime Protection: Runtime protection & container hardening platform for Kubernetes environments. built by RapidFort. Core capabilities include Runtime monitoring and behavioral anomaly detection for containers, Automated container hardening by removing unused software components, Execution path analysis to identify reachable vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Container Image Scanning differentiates with CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication. RapidFort Runtime Protection differentiates with Runtime monitoring and behavioral anomaly detection for containers, Automated container hardening by removing unused software components, Execution path analysis to identify reachable vulnerabilities.
Aikido Container Image Scanning is developed by Aikido Security. RapidFort Runtime Protection is developed by RapidFort. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Container Image Scanning and RapidFort Runtime Protection serve similar Container Security use cases: both are Container Security tools, both cover Kubernetes, CVE. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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