Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..

RapidFort Runtime Protection: Runtime protection & container hardening platform for Kubernetes environments. built by RapidFort. Core capabilities include Runtime monitoring and behavioral anomaly detection for containers, Automated container hardening by removing unused software components, Execution path analysis to identify reachable vulnerabilities..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.