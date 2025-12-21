Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Anchore Secure is a commercial container security tool by Anchore. echo is a commercial container security tool by Echo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams with strict vulnerability governance will get the most from Anchore Secure, specifically its ability to track historical vulnerability exposure without forcing rescans of every image each time a new CVE drops. The SBOM generation through Syft and policy-based compliance checks directly address NIST ID.RA risk assessment requirements. Skip this if your team needs runtime threat detection; Anchore is a scanning and inventory tool, not a behavioral enforcement platform.
Teams running containerized applications at scale who need to eliminate base image vulnerabilities without rebuilding their deployment pipelines will get the most from Echo. The 24-hour CVE handling SLA and drop-in replacement design mean you're patching without rewriting Dockerfiles or retesting applications, which matters when you're pushing images weekly. This is less useful for organizations still standardizing on a single base image or those needing runtime threat detection; Echo solves the supply chain problem, not what happens inside running containers.
Container & source code scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, and secrets
Provides CVE-free, hardened container base images with automatic patching
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Anchore Secure vs echo for your container security needs.
Anchore Secure: Container & source code scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, and secrets. built by Anchore. Core capabilities include Container image vulnerability scanning, Source code scanning, SBOM generation using Syft..
echo: Provides CVE-free, hardened container base images with automatic patching. built by Echo. Core capabilities include CVE-free container base images, Automatic image patching, Hardened base images..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anchore Secure differentiates with Container image vulnerability scanning, Source code scanning, SBOM generation using Syft. echo differentiates with CVE-free container base images, Automatic image patching, Hardened base images.
Anchore Secure is developed by Anchore. echo is developed by Echo. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anchore Secure and echo serve similar Container Security use cases: both are Container Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox