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Teams running containerized applications at scale who need to eliminate base image vulnerabilities without rebuilding their deployment pipelines will get the most from Echo. The 24-hour CVE handling SLA and drop-in replacement design mean you're patching without rewriting Dockerfiles or retesting applications, which matters when you're pushing images weekly. This is less useful for organizations still standardizing on a single base image or those needing runtime threat detection; Echo solves the supply chain problem, not what happens inside running containers.