Mid-market and enterprise teams managing 50+ containerized workloads will see immediate ROI from AI EdgeLabs Kubernetes & Container Security because the single lightweight agent covers runtime threats that require multiple point tools elsewhere, consuming under 2% CPU overhead while detecting container escapes and fileless malware simultaneously. The platform's eBPF-based continuous monitoring directly addresses NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions, backed by built-in compliance for NIS2, CRA, and PCI DSS that saves months of audit friction. Skip this if your primary need is vulnerability scanning at build time; AI EdgeLabs prioritizes runtime detection and response over left-shift coverage, which means you'll still need a separate image scanner upstream.

echo

Teams running containerized applications at scale who need to eliminate base image vulnerabilities without rebuilding their deployment pipelines will get the most from Echo. The 24-hour CVE handling SLA and drop-in replacement design mean you're patching without rewriting Dockerfiles or retesting applications, which matters when you're pushing images weekly. This is less useful for organizations still standardizing on a single base image or those needing runtime threat detection; Echo solves the supply chain problem, not what happens inside running containers.