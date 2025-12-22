Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Container Image Scanning is a commercial container security tool by Aikido Security. echo is a commercial container security tool by Echo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Container Image Scanning
Teams shipping containers at scale across multiple registries need Aikido Container Image Scanning because its reachability analysis cuts false positives by actually determining which CVEs can execute in your environment, not just flagging every known vulnerability. The tool scans Kubernetes workloads directly and integrates with 12 major registries including ECR, GCR, and Artifactory, with AutoFix generating pull requests to patch real risks automatically. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than 50 container images monthly or needs runtime threat detection alongside build-time scanning; Aikido stops at the image layer and doesn't monitor what happens after deployment.
Teams running containerized applications at scale who need to eliminate base image vulnerabilities without rebuilding their deployment pipelines will get the most from Echo. The 24-hour CVE handling SLA and drop-in replacement design mean you're patching without rewriting Dockerfiles or retesting applications, which matters when you're pushing images weekly. This is less useful for organizations still standardizing on a single base image or those needing runtime threat detection; Echo solves the supply chain problem, not what happens inside running containers.
Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection
Provides CVE-free, hardened container base images with automatic patching
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Container Image Scanning vs echo for your container security needs.
Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..
echo: Provides CVE-free, hardened container base images with automatic patching. built by Echo. Core capabilities include CVE-free container base images, Automatic image patching, Hardened base images..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Container Image Scanning differentiates with CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication. echo differentiates with CVE-free container base images, Automatic image patching, Hardened base images.
Aikido Container Image Scanning is developed by Aikido Security. echo is developed by Echo. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Container Image Scanning and echo serve similar Container Security use cases: both are Container Security tools, both cover CVE. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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