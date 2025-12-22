Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..

echo: Provides CVE-free, hardened container base images with automatic patching. built by Echo. Core capabilities include CVE-free container base images, Automatic image patching, Hardened base images..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.