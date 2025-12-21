Anchore Secure is a commercial container security tool by Anchore. Bubblewrap is a free container security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams with strict vulnerability governance will get the most from Anchore Secure, specifically its ability to track historical vulnerability exposure without forcing rescans of every image each time a new CVE drops. The SBOM generation through Syft and policy-based compliance checks directly address NIST ID.RA risk assessment requirements. Skip this if your team needs runtime threat detection; Anchore is a scanning and inventory tool, not a behavioral enforcement platform.
Teams running unprivileged container workloads on Linux will benefit from Bubblewrap's lightweight setuid approach, which eliminates the attack surface of running a full container runtime as root. The tool has 6,123 GitHub stars and is actively maintained, making it a proven choice for developers and smaller ops teams who need containment without the complexity of Docker or Podman. Skip this if your org requires a feature-complete runtime with image management, networking, or orchestration built in; Bubblewrap solves one problem well and leaves the rest to you.
Container & source code scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, and secrets
A setuid implementation of user namespaces that enables running unprivileged containers without root privileges as a secure alternative to traditional container runtimes.
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Common questions about comparing Anchore Secure vs Bubblewrap for your container security needs.
Anchore Secure: Container & source code scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, and secrets. built by Anchore. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Container image vulnerability scanning, Source code scanning, SBOM generation using Syft..
Bubblewrap: A setuid implementation of user namespaces that enables running unprivileged containers without root privileges as a secure alternative to traditional container runtimes..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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