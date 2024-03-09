Anchore CLI is a free container security tool. Buildah is a free container security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
DevOps and platform teams scanning container images in CI/CD pipelines will find Anchore CLI's value in its policy-as-code enforcement, letting you codify vulnerability thresholds and compliance rules once, then apply them consistently across thousands of builds without GUI overhead. The tool integrates directly with the Anchore Engine REST API and runs for free, making it a natural fit for teams already managing their own container registries rather than outsourcing to managed services. Skip this if you need a point-and-click interface or prefer vendor-managed scanning; Anchore CLI rewards operators comfortable with command-line tooling and willing to maintain their own policy definitions.
DevOps teams building container images in air-gapped or daemon-constrained environments need Buildah because it eliminates the Docker daemon dependency that creates both operational friction and a persistent privileged process. With 8,671 GitHub stars and adoption across Red Hat's ecosystem, it's proven at scale for rootless builds and OCI compliance. Skip this if your team is standardized on Docker Desktop and wants a single tool for both image building and local testing; Buildah excels at the build step but won't replace your container runtime.
A command-line interface tool for managing container image security analysis, vulnerability scanning, and policy enforcement through the Anchore Engine REST API.
Buildah is a command-line tool for building and managing container images in OCI and Docker formats without requiring a running daemon.
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Common questions about comparing Anchore CLI vs Buildah for your container security needs.
Anchore CLI: A command-line interface tool for managing container image security analysis, vulnerability scanning, and policy enforcement through the Anchore Engine REST API..
Buildah: Buildah is a command-line tool for building and managing container images in OCI and Docker formats without requiring a running daemon..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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