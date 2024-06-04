Anchore Anchore Enterprise: SBOM-powered SCA platform for container & source code security scanning. built by Anchore. Core capabilities include SBOM generation for containers and source code in Syft, CycloneDX, and SPDX formats, Continuous vulnerability scanning without access to original artifacts, Malware scanning in container images..

Chainguard Libraries: Malware-resistant software libraries rebuilt from source for multiple languages. built by Chainguard. Core capabilities include SLSA Level 2 build infrastructure for library compilation, Malware-resistant registry distribution, Critical and high CVE patching for Python libraries..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.