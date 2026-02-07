AnChain.AI Web3SOC: Web3-focused SOC platform for blockchain security monitoring and threat response. built by AnChain.AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Live monitoring and alerting across EVM-compatible blockchains, Customizable monitoring and alerting rules for compliance, Multi-chain smart contract monitoring..

Anomali Security Analytics: SIEM platform with native threat intel, AI analytics, and Security Data Lake. built by Anomali. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Security Data Lake for petabyte-scale data storage, Native threat intelligence integration, AI-driven behavioral analytics..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.