AnChain.AI Web3 Security: AI-powered Web3 security platform for blockchain asset protection. built by AnChain.AI. Core capabilities include Smart contract auditing, Blockchain incident response, VASP wallet screening..

Veracode Risk Manager: ASPM platform that unifies security findings and prioritizes remediation actions. built by Veracode. Core capabilities include Unified security findings aggregation from multiple sources, Automated normalization and deduplication of security findings, Automated investigation and prioritization of issues..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.