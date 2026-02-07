Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AnChain.AI Web3 Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by AnChain.AI. Veracode Risk Manager is a commercial application security posture management tool by Veracode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams protecting cryptocurrency holdings and managing regulatory risk should use AnChain.AI Web3 Security for its native VASP wallet screening and AML compliance tooling, which competitors bolt on as afterthoughts. The platform maps to six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including both detection and incident analysis, unusual depth for a blockchain-focused vendor. Skip this if your organization holds no digital assets or has no Web3 exposure; the tool is purpose-built for crypto operations, not general enterprise security.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in findings across multiple scanners will see immediate value in Veracode Risk Manager's deduplication and cross-tool normalization, which actually reduces noise instead of just aggregating it. The platform covers the full NIST Identify and Detect spectrum, meaning it surfaces what matters and helps you understand risk context before you start fixing. Skip this if your org is still on a single SAST tool or uses ticket systems as your source of truth for remediation priorities; the ROI clicks fastest when you're already managing fragmented security data across multiple sources.
AI-powered Web3 security platform for blockchain asset protection
ASPM platform that unifies security findings and prioritizes remediation actions
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Common questions about comparing AnChain.AI Web3 Security vs Veracode Risk Manager for your application security posture management needs.
AnChain.AI Web3 Security: AI-powered Web3 security platform for blockchain asset protection. built by AnChain.AI. Core capabilities include Smart contract auditing, Blockchain incident response, VASP wallet screening..
Veracode Risk Manager: ASPM platform that unifies security findings and prioritizes remediation actions. built by Veracode. Core capabilities include Unified security findings aggregation from multiple sources, Automated normalization and deduplication of security findings, Automated investigation and prioritization of issues..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AnChain.AI Web3 Security differentiates with Smart contract auditing, Blockchain incident response, VASP wallet screening. Veracode Risk Manager differentiates with Unified security findings aggregation from multiple sources, Automated normalization and deduplication of security findings, Automated investigation and prioritization of issues.
AnChain.AI Web3 Security is developed by AnChain.AI. Veracode Risk Manager is developed by Veracode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AnChain.AI Web3 Security and Veracode Risk Manager serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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