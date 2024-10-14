Aikido All in one Security platform: All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection..

Veracode Risk Manager: ASPM platform that unifies security findings and prioritizes remediation actions. built by Veracode. Core capabilities include Unified security findings aggregation from multiple sources, Automated normalization and deduplication of security findings, Automated investigation and prioritization of issues..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.