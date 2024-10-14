Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido All in one Security platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Aikido Security. Veracode Risk Manager is a commercial application security posture management tool by Veracode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido All in one Security platform
Mid-market and Enterprise teams that need code, cloud, and runtime scanning without juggling five separate vendors will find Aikido All in one Security platform worth the conversation; the AI-powered automatic remediation actually reduces triage toil instead of just flagging more issues. Coverage spans SAST, SCA, CSPM, container runtime, and DAST, with strong NIST Detect and Respond capabilities that prioritize finding and fixing problems over lengthy investigation workflows. Skip this if you're locked into on-premise deployments or need deep native integration with tools outside the Azure DevOps ecosystem; Aikido's cloud-only model and vendor size make it less suitable for highly fragmented enterprise toolchains requiring extensive custom connectors.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in findings across multiple scanners will see immediate value in Veracode Risk Manager's deduplication and cross-tool normalization, which actually reduces noise instead of just aggregating it. The platform covers the full NIST Identify and Detect spectrum, meaning it surfaces what matters and helps you understand risk context before you start fixing. Skip this if your org is still on a single SAST tool or uses ticket systems as your source of truth for remediation priorities; the ROI clicks fastest when you're already managing fragmented security data across multiple sources.
All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection
ASPM platform that unifies security findings and prioritizes remediation actions
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Common questions about comparing Aikido All in one Security platform vs Veracode Risk Manager for your application security posture management needs.
Aikido All in one Security platform: All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection..
Veracode Risk Manager: ASPM platform that unifies security findings and prioritizes remediation actions. built by Veracode. Core capabilities include Unified security findings aggregation from multiple sources, Automated normalization and deduplication of security findings, Automated investigation and prioritization of issues..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido All in one Security platform differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection. Veracode Risk Manager differentiates with Unified security findings aggregation from multiple sources, Automated normalization and deduplication of security findings, Automated investigation and prioritization of issues.
Aikido All in one Security platform is developed by Aikido Security. Veracode Risk Manager is developed by Veracode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido All in one Security platform integrates with Azure DevOps. Veracode Risk Manager integrates with ServiceNow, JIRA, GitLab. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido All in one Security platform and Veracode Risk Manager serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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