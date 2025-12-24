Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. Veracode Risk Manager is a commercial application security posture management tool by Veracode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to stop shipping vulnerable code before it reaches production will get the most from Apiiro Dev-centric application risk management. Its policy-as-code engine with developer guardrails embedded in CI/CD pipelines catches risk at commit time rather than after deployment, and the automated workflow triggers for threat models mean you're enforcing governance without slowing down developer velocity. Skip this if your organization treats application security as a post-build gate; Apiiro's strength is preventing the gate from ever needing to exist.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in findings across multiple scanners will see immediate value in Veracode Risk Manager's deduplication and cross-tool normalization, which actually reduces noise instead of just aggregating it. The platform covers the full NIST Identify and Detect spectrum, meaning it surfaces what matters and helps you understand risk context before you start fixing. Skip this if your org is still on a single SAST tool or uses ticket systems as your source of truth for remediation priorities; the ROI clicks fastest when you're already managing fragmented security data across multiple sources.
ASPM platform for managing app risk across dev lifecycle with governance
ASPM platform that unifies security findings and prioritizes remediation actions
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management vs Veracode Risk Manager for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management: ASPM platform for managing app risk across dev lifecycle with governance. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Policy-as-code engine with predefined and custom policies, Developer guardrails for code commits, pull requests, and CI/CD builds, Risk-based blocking thresholds for release management..
Veracode Risk Manager: ASPM platform that unifies security findings and prioritizes remediation actions. built by Veracode. Core capabilities include Unified security findings aggregation from multiple sources, Automated normalization and deduplication of security findings, Automated investigation and prioritization of issues..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management differentiates with Policy-as-code engine with predefined and custom policies, Developer guardrails for code commits, pull requests, and CI/CD builds, Risk-based blocking thresholds for release management. Veracode Risk Manager differentiates with Unified security findings aggregation from multiple sources, Automated normalization and deduplication of security findings, Automated investigation and prioritization of issues.
Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management is developed by Apiiro. Veracode Risk Manager is developed by Veracode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management and Veracode Risk Manager serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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