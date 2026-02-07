AnChain.AI Web3 Security: AI-powered Web3 security platform for blockchain asset protection. built by AnChain.AI. Core capabilities include Smart contract auditing, Blockchain incident response, VASP wallet screening..

Checkmarx Tromzo AI Powered Application Security Posture Management: AI-powered ASPM platform for vulnerability triage, prioritization & remediation. built by Tromzo. Core capabilities include Unified security data lake aggregating findings from SAST, DAST, SCA, CSPM, CNAPP and other scanners, AI-powered vulnerability validation and triage with reachability analysis, Automated false positive elimination and risk prioritization..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.