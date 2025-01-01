Anantis TrapEye: Detects intruders the moment they interact with your network. built by ANANTIS. Core capabilities include Deception-Based Threat Detection, Near-zero false positives, Proactive Cybersecurity..

Deception Platform: Cyber deception platform for early threat detection, attacker engagement & response. built by Labyrinth. Core capabilities include High-fidelity decoys and fake IT service imitation, High-interaction decoys that engage and slow down, Low false positive alert generation..

Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.