Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Anantis TrapEye is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by ANANTIS. Deception Platform is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Labyrinth. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams that struggle with alert fatigue and slow incident response will see the clearest ROI from Deception Platform; its high-interaction decoys force attackers to reveal intent while generating minimal false positives, meaning your analysts actually investigate real threats. The platform scores across NIST DE.AE and RS.MI, with particular strength in adversary behavior capture and automated containment that cuts response time materially. Skip this if your organization lacks the staffing to actively tune decoys or integrate with existing SOAR workflows; Deception Platform demands an engaged security team, not a set-and-forget deployment.
Detects intruders the moment they interact with your network.
Cyber deception platform for early threat detection, attacker engagement & response.
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Common questions about comparing Anantis TrapEye vs Deception Platform for your honeypots & deception needs.
Anantis TrapEye: Detects intruders the moment they interact with your network. built by ANANTIS. Core capabilities include Deception-Based Threat Detection, Near-zero false positives, Proactive Cybersecurity..
Deception Platform: Cyber deception platform for early threat detection, attacker engagement & response. built by Labyrinth. Core capabilities include High-fidelity decoys and fake IT service imitation, High-interaction decoys that engage and slow down, Low false positive alert generation..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anantis TrapEye differentiates with Deception-Based Threat Detection, Near-zero false positives, Proactive Cybersecurity. Deception Platform differentiates with High-fidelity decoys and fake IT service imitation, High-interaction decoys that engage and slow down, Low false positive alert generation.
Anantis TrapEye is developed by ANANTIS founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Deception Platform is developed by Labyrinth founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anantis TrapEye integrates with AWS, Azure, GCP, Exoscale, vSphere and 6 more. Deception Platform integrates with CrowdStrike, Fortigate, Splunk, Trellix, SecureVisio and 5 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Anantis TrapEye and Deception Platform serve similar Honeypots & Deception use cases: both are Honeypots & Deception tools, both cover Attack Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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