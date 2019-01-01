Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense: AI-powered deception platform for early APT and advanced threat detection. built by Acalvio Technologies. Core capabilities include AI-powered deception deployment and management, 350+ prebuilt deception assets for IT, OT, and cloud environments, Agentless deployment across hybrid infrastructures..

Deception Platform: Cyber deception platform for early threat detection, attacker engagement & response. built by Labyrinth. Core capabilities include High-fidelity decoys and fake IT service imitation, High-interaction decoys that engage and slow down, Low false positive alert generation..

Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.