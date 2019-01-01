Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Acalvio Technologies. Deception Platform is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Labyrinth. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with hybrid infrastructure will get the most from ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense because it catches lateral movement and reconnaissance that perimeter tools miss, using AI-powered deception assets across on-premises, cloud, and OT environments simultaneously. The platform's 350+ prebuilt deception assets and agentless deployment mean you're detecting APT behavior within days, not months of tuning. Skip this if your team lacks the SOC maturity to act on high-fidelity alerts or if you're looking for a tool that also handles incident response and recovery; ShadowPlex prioritizes early detection over post-breach containment.
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams that struggle with alert fatigue and slow incident response will see the clearest ROI from Deception Platform; its high-interaction decoys force attackers to reveal intent while generating minimal false positives, meaning your analysts actually investigate real threats. The platform scores across NIST DE.AE and RS.MI, with particular strength in adversary behavior capture and automated containment that cuts response time materially. Skip this if your organization lacks the staffing to actively tune decoys or integrate with existing SOAR workflows; Deception Platform demands an engaged security team, not a set-and-forget deployment.
AI-powered deception platform for early APT and advanced threat detection
Cyber deception platform for early threat detection, attacker engagement & response.
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Common questions about comparing Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense vs Deception Platform for your honeypots & deception needs.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense: AI-powered deception platform for early APT and advanced threat detection. built by Acalvio Technologies. Core capabilities include AI-powered deception deployment and management, 350+ prebuilt deception assets for IT, OT, and cloud environments, Agentless deployment across hybrid infrastructures..
Deception Platform: Cyber deception platform for early threat detection, attacker engagement & response. built by Labyrinth. Core capabilities include High-fidelity decoys and fake IT service imitation, High-interaction decoys that engage and slow down, Low false positive alert generation..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense differentiates with AI-powered deception deployment and management, 350+ prebuilt deception assets for IT, OT, and cloud environments, Agentless deployment across hybrid infrastructures. Deception Platform differentiates with High-fidelity decoys and fake IT service imitation, High-interaction decoys that engage and slow down, Low false positive alert generation.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense is developed by Acalvio Technologies. Deception Platform is developed by Labyrinth founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense and Deception Platform serve similar Honeypots & Deception use cases: both are Honeypots & Deception tools, both cover Lateral Movement. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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