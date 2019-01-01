Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Acalvio Technologies. Deception Platform is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Labyrinth. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure should adopt ShadowPlex Cloud Security if detecting lateral movement and privilege escalation in cloud identities is your weakest detection layer. Agentless deployment via native cloud APIs means you're live in AWS, Azure, and GCP without touching workloads, and the honeytoken approach catches attackers during reconnaissance when they're still gathering credentials rather than after breach. This tool prioritizes detection and intent capture over response automation, so it's less valuable for teams already confident in their cloud identity monitoring or those expecting the platform to enforce remediation workflows.
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams that struggle with alert fatigue and slow incident response will see the clearest ROI from Deception Platform; its high-interaction decoys force attackers to reveal intent while generating minimal false positives, meaning your analysts actually investigate real threats. The platform scores across NIST DE.AE and RS.MI, with particular strength in adversary behavior capture and automated containment that cuts response time materially. Skip this if your organization lacks the staffing to actively tune decoys or integrate with existing SOAR workflows; Deception Platform demands an engaged security team, not a set-and-forget deployment.
AI-powered deception platform for cloud threat detection using honeytokens
Cyber deception platform for early threat detection, attacker engagement & response.
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Common questions about comparing Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security vs Deception Platform for your honeypots & deception needs.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security: AI-powered deception platform for cloud threat detection using honeytokens. built by Acalvio Technologies. Core capabilities include AI-powered honeytoken deployment across cloud environments, Agentless deployment via native cloud APIs, Multi-cloud threat detection across AWS, Azure, and GCP..
Deception Platform: Cyber deception platform for early threat detection, attacker engagement & response. built by Labyrinth. Core capabilities include High-fidelity decoys and fake IT service imitation, High-interaction decoys that engage and slow down, Low false positive alert generation..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security differentiates with AI-powered honeytoken deployment across cloud environments, Agentless deployment via native cloud APIs, Multi-cloud threat detection across AWS, Azure, and GCP. Deception Platform differentiates with High-fidelity decoys and fake IT service imitation, High-interaction decoys that engage and slow down, Low false positive alert generation.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security is developed by Acalvio Technologies. Deception Platform is developed by Labyrinth founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security and Deception Platform serve similar Honeypots & Deception use cases: both are Honeypots & Deception tools, both cover Lateral Movement. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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