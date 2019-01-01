Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acalvio ShadowPlex is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Acalvio Technologies. Deception Platform is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Labyrinth. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with exposed APIs, web applications, or IoT infrastructure should use ShadowPlex to catch reconnaissance and credential attacks before they reach production systems. The platform's external-facing decoys generate high-fidelity threat intelligence in STIX format while monitoring for password spraying and brute-force attempts, directly addressing ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your attack surface is entirely internal or if you need deep visibility into post-breach lateral movement; ShadowPlex is optimized for early detection at the perimeter, not incident response.
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams that struggle with alert fatigue and slow incident response will see the clearest ROI from Deception Platform; its high-interaction decoys force attackers to reveal intent while generating minimal false positives, meaning your analysts actually investigate real threats. The platform scores across NIST DE.AE and RS.MI, with particular strength in adversary behavior capture and automated containment that cuts response time materially. Skip this if your organization lacks the staffing to actively tune decoys or integrate with existing SOAR workflows; Deception Platform demands an engaged security team, not a set-and-forget deployment.
Deception platform using external-facing decoys for threat intel & recon detection
Cyber deception platform for early threat detection, attacker engagement & response.
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Common questions about comparing Acalvio ShadowPlex vs Deception Platform for your honeypots & deception needs.
Acalvio ShadowPlex: Deception platform using external-facing decoys for threat intel & recon detection. built by Acalvio Technologies. Core capabilities include External-facing decoys for web apps, APIs, and IPv6 IIoT services, Reconnaissance detection and early attack visibility, Credential abuse monitoring (password spraying, brute-force, credential stuffing)..
Deception Platform: Cyber deception platform for early threat detection, attacker engagement & response. built by Labyrinth. Core capabilities include High-fidelity decoys and fake IT service imitation, High-interaction decoys that engage and slow down, Low false positive alert generation..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acalvio ShadowPlex differentiates with External-facing decoys for web apps, APIs, and IPv6 IIoT services, Reconnaissance detection and early attack visibility, Credential abuse monitoring (password spraying, brute-force, credential stuffing). Deception Platform differentiates with High-fidelity decoys and fake IT service imitation, High-interaction decoys that engage and slow down, Low false positive alert generation.
Acalvio ShadowPlex is developed by Acalvio Technologies. Deception Platform is developed by Labyrinth founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acalvio ShadowPlex and Deception Platform serve similar Honeypots & Deception use cases: both are Honeypots & Deception tools, both cover Attack Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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