Acalvio ShadowPlex: Deception platform using external-facing decoys for threat intel & recon detection. built by Acalvio Technologies. Core capabilities include External-facing decoys for web apps, APIs, and IPv6 IIoT services, Reconnaissance detection and early attack visibility, Credential abuse monitoring (password spraying, brute-force, credential stuffing)..

Deception Platform: Cyber deception platform for early threat detection, attacker engagement & response. built by Labyrinth. Core capabilities include High-fidelity decoys and fake IT service imitation, High-interaction decoys that engage and slow down, Low false positive alert generation..

Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.