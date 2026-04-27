Anantis TrapEye: Detects intruders the moment they interact with your network. built by ANANTIS. Core capabilities include Deception-Based Threat Detection, Near-zero false positives, Proactive Cybersecurity..

Aves Netsec Defused: SaaS cyber deception platform deploying decoy sensors to detect attackers. built by Aves Netsec. Core capabilities include Deception decoy sensor deployment across on-premise and cloud networks, Central cloud-based management dashboard for fleet management, Exploit decoys to detect targeting of specific vulnerabilities..

Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.