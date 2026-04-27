Anantis TrapEye: Detects intruders the moment they interact with your network. built by ANANTIS. Core capabilities include Deception-Based Threat Detection, Near-zero false positives, Proactive Cybersecurity..

Apate: AI-powered fraud prevention using bots to engage scammers and extract intel. built by Apate. Core capabilities include AI bot deployment across voice, SMS, and messaging channels, Real-time scam call and message detection, Automated scammer engagement and conversation..

Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.