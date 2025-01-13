Amplify Security Fix Your Code is a commercial static application security testing tool by Amplify Security. @fastify/csrf-protection is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and SMB development teams drowning in vulnerability backlogs should use Amplify Security Fix Your Code because it actually closes the gap between finding bugs and shipping fixes, not just flagging them. The two-step onboarding and one-click remediation mean your developers start remediating on day one instead of week three, and the GitHub/GitLab/Bitbucket integrations sit directly in the workflow where code lives. Skip this if your organization needs deep audit trails and governance controls for compliance; Amplify prioritizes speed and developer experience over the risk assessment and policy enforcement that larger enterprises require.
Fastify teams building token-based session architectures will find @fastify/csrf-protection valuable because it handles double-submit and signed-token patterns without the overhead of heavier middleware stacks. The plugin integrates directly into Fastify's request lifecycle, avoiding the configuration debt that slows adoption on smaller teams. Skip this if your API is purely stateless or you're already standardized on framework-agnostic CSRF libraries; at 168 GitHub stars, you're betting on a narrowly-scoped tool that won't evolve as fast as the broader Fastify ecosystem.
Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues
A Fastify plugin that provides utilities and middleware to protect web applications against Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) attacks.
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Common questions about comparing Amplify Security Fix Your Code vs @fastify/csrf-protection for your static application security testing needs.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code: Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues. built by Amplify Security. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability remediation, One-click code fixes, AI-driven code analysis..
@fastify/csrf-protection: A Fastify plugin that provides utilities and middleware to protect web applications against Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) attacks..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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