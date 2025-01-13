Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code is a commercial application security posture management tool by Amplify Security. Cycuity Radix is a commercial firmware & embedded security tool by Cycuity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Amplify Security Fix Your Code
Startup and SMB development teams drowning in vulnerability backlogs should use Amplify Security Fix Your Code because it actually closes the gap between finding bugs and shipping fixes, not just flagging them. The two-step onboarding and one-click remediation mean your developers start remediating on day one instead of week three, and the GitHub/GitLab/Bitbucket integrations sit directly in the workflow where code lives. Skip this if your organization needs deep audit trails and governance controls for compliance; Amplify prioritizes speed and developer experience over the risk assessment and policy enforcement that larger enterprises require.
Chip design teams at mid-market and enterprise companies need Cycuity Radix to catch security flaws in RTL and microarchitecture before silicon is fabricated, when fixes are still possible. The tool tracks information flow across IP blocks and firmware integration, mapping weaknesses to CWE standards while measuring your actual security coverage,not just scanning for known patterns. Skip this if your threat model treats hardware as fixed and immutable; Radix assumes you can still iterate on design, which is its entire value proposition.
Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues
Hardware security verification platform for chip design lifecycle
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Common questions about comparing Amplify Security Fix Your Code vs Cycuity Radix for your application security posture management needs.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code: Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues. built by Amplify Security. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability remediation, One-click code fixes, AI-driven code analysis..
Cycuity Radix: Hardware security verification platform for chip design lifecycle. built by Cycuity. Core capabilities include Static security analysis for RTL designs, Dynamic security verification, Information flow tracking for critical assets..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code differentiates with Automated vulnerability remediation, One-click code fixes, AI-driven code analysis. Cycuity Radix differentiates with Static security analysis for RTL designs, Dynamic security verification, Information flow tracking for critical assets.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code is developed by Amplify Security. Cycuity Radix is developed by Cycuity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code and Cycuity Radix serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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