Amplify Security Fix Your Code: Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues. built by Amplify Security. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability remediation, One-click code fixes, AI-driven code analysis..

Apiiro Deep Code Analysis: Code analysis tool that maps software architecture and components via AST. built by Apiiro. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Abstract Syntax Tree (AST) semantic code analysis, Graph-based inventory of application components, Material change detection across code history..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.