Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis is a commercial static application security testing tool by Apiiro. Cycuity Radix is a commercial static application security testing tool by Cycuity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling to map what's actually reachable in their codebase will find Apiiro Deep Code Analysis worth the deployment effort. Its AST-based semantic analysis and reachability engine eliminate the false positives that plague traditional SAST tools, and the material change detection across code history surfaces what actually matters between commits. Skip this if your primary need is compliance checkboxes or you're looking for a point scanner to bolt onto existing CI/CD without architectural context; Apiiro demands integration into your supply chain risk process to justify the cost.
Chip design teams at mid-market and enterprise companies need Cycuity Radix to catch security flaws in RTL and microarchitecture before silicon is fabricated, when fixes are still possible. The tool tracks information flow across IP blocks and firmware integration, mapping weaknesses to CWE standards while measuring your actual security coverage,not just scanning for known patterns. Skip this if your threat model treats hardware as fixed and immutable; Radix assumes you can still iterate on design, which is its entire value proposition.
Code analysis tool that maps software architecture and components via AST.
Hardware security verification platform for chip design lifecycle
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro Deep Code Analysis vs Cycuity Radix for your static application security testing needs.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis: Code analysis tool that maps software architecture and components via AST. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Abstract Syntax Tree (AST) semantic code analysis, Graph-based inventory of application components, Material change detection across code history..
Cycuity Radix: Hardware security verification platform for chip design lifecycle. built by Cycuity. Core capabilities include Static security analysis for RTL designs, Dynamic security verification, Information flow tracking for critical assets..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis differentiates with Abstract Syntax Tree (AST) semantic code analysis, Graph-based inventory of application components, Material change detection across code history. Cycuity Radix differentiates with Static security analysis for RTL designs, Dynamic security verification, Information flow tracking for critical assets.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis is developed by Apiiro. Cycuity Radix is developed by Cycuity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis and Cycuity Radix serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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