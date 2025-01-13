Amplify Security Fix Your Code is a commercial static application security testing tool by Amplify Security. ASH - The Automated Security Helper is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and SMB development teams drowning in vulnerability backlogs should use Amplify Security Fix Your Code because it actually closes the gap between finding bugs and shipping fixes, not just flagging them. The two-step onboarding and one-click remediation mean your developers start remediating on day one instead of week three, and the GitHub/GitLab/Bitbucket integrations sit directly in the workflow where code lives. Skip this if your organization needs deep audit trails and governance controls for compliance; Amplify prioritizes speed and developer experience over the risk assessment and policy enforcement that larger enterprises require.
ASH - The Automated Security Helper
Development teams running lean security budgets who need to shift left without hiring dedicated AppSec staff should start with ASH; it bundles multiple open-source scanners into one workflow, eliminating the overhead of integrating SAST, IaC, and IAM tools separately. The free pricing model and 485 GitHub stars signal active maintenance and adoption among teams that prefer lightweight, composable tooling. Skip this if you need commercial support, tuned rulesets for compliance frameworks, or a vendor that owns the detection logic rather than orchestrating open-source engines.
Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues
ASH is an automated security scanning tool that integrates multiple open-source security scanners to perform preliminary security checks on code, infrastructure, and IAM configurations during development.
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Common questions about comparing Amplify Security Fix Your Code vs ASH - The Automated Security Helper for your static application security testing needs.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code: Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues. built by Amplify Security. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability remediation, One-click code fixes, AI-driven code analysis..
ASH - The Automated Security Helper: ASH is an automated security scanning tool that integrates multiple open-source security scanners to perform preliminary security checks on code, infrastructure, and IAM configurations during development..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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