Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Ampcus Agentic AI is a commercial penetration testing tool by Ampcus. github-search is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in manual penetration testing backlogs will see immediate ROI from Ampcus Agentic AI because it actually chains exploits end-to-end without stopping for human validation at every step. The platform covers the full ID.RA through RS.MI cycle, from risk assessment through incident mitigation, and generates audit-ready evidence that cuts your reporting time by weeks. Skip this if your organization treats pentest findings as quarterly checkbox exercises rather than continuous remediation priorities, or if you need tight human approval gates before any exploit execution touches production.
Developers and security researchers hunting for exposed credentials, misconfigured repos, or code patterns across GitHub will find github-search faster than the platform's native search, especially at scale; the CLI tooling cuts filtering time significantly compared to web UI pivoting. The 1,432 GitHub stars and active CLI community signal real adoption among practitioners doing reconnaissance and supply chain reconnaissance work. Skip this if you need automated monitoring of your own repos or integration with a centralized secrets management platform; github-search is a manual search utility, not a continuous scanning engine.
Autonomous AI system for continuous penetration testing and exploit validation
A collection of CLI tools and API utilities for searching and filtering GitHub repositories by various criteria including keywords, users, organizations, and repository attributes.
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Common questions about comparing Ampcus Agentic AI vs github-search for your penetration testing needs.
Ampcus Agentic AI: Autonomous AI system for continuous penetration testing and exploit validation. built by Ampcus. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface scanning, Autonomous exploit chain prioritization, Automated action chaining through recon, exploit, validate, and report phases..
github-search: A collection of CLI tools and API utilities for searching and filtering GitHub repositories by various criteria including keywords, users, organizations, and repository attributes..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ampcus Agentic AI is developed by Ampcus. github-search is open-source with 1,432 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ampcus Agentic AI and github-search serve similar Penetration Testing use cases: both are Penetration Testing tools. Key differences: Ampcus Agentic AI is Commercial while github-search is Free, github-search is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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