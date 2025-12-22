Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Attack is a commercial penetration testing tool by Aikido Security. github-search is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that need pen testing but lack in-house expertise will move fastest with Aikido Attack; same-day reports and automated remediation pull requests compress what normally takes weeks into hours. The platform covers OWASP Top 10 and business logic flaws across whitebox, greybox, and blackbox modes with 90-day free re-testing, removing the friction of scheduling and paying for repeat assessments. Skip this if your team needs deep manual testing for complex threat modeling or custom attack scenarios; the AI agents excel at finding known vulnerability classes, not novel ones.
Developers and security researchers hunting for exposed credentials, misconfigured repos, or code patterns across GitHub will find github-search faster than the platform's native search, especially at scale; the CLI tooling cuts filtering time significantly compared to web UI pivoting. The 1,432 GitHub stars and active CLI community signal real adoption among practitioners doing reconnaissance and supply chain reconnaissance work. Skip this if you need automated monitoring of your own repos or integration with a centralized secrets management platform; github-search is a manual search utility, not a continuous scanning engine.
AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits
A collection of CLI tools and API utilities for searching and filtering GitHub repositories by various criteria including keywords, users, organizations, and repository attributes.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Attack vs github-search for your penetration testing needs.
Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..
github-search: A collection of CLI tools and API utilities for searching and filtering GitHub repositories by various criteria including keywords, users, organizations, and repository attributes..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Attack is developed by Aikido Security. github-search is open-source with 1,432 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Attack and github-search serve similar Penetration Testing use cases: both are Penetration Testing tools. Key differences: Aikido Attack is Commercial while github-search is Free, github-search is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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