Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Ammune API Discovery is a commercial api security tool by Ammune.ai. Wallarm API Security is a commercial api security tool by Wallarm. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in shadow APIs and undocumented endpoints will find immediate value in Ammune API Discovery's automated cataloging and real-time threat detection, which maps your actual API surface before you can protect it. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with AI-powered bot and DDoS protection layered on top of standard WAF coverage. Skip this if your primary concern is API governance and policy enforcement rather than threat detection; Ammune leans heavily into the security side of the API stack, not the operational inventory side.
Mid-market and enterprise teams operating microservices architectures need API inventory and threat detection that actually works without manual specification writing, and Wallarm API Security builds that inventory automatically from live traffic while enforcing OWASP API Top 10 controls in real time. The platform covers NIST ID.AM (asset discovery), ID.RA (continuous API risk assessment), and DE.CM (anomaly detection) across your API estate, with native integrations to PagerDuty and Jira that keep findings actionable. This isn't the tool for organizations that have already locked down APIs with hardened specifications and rarely deploy new endpoints; Wallarm's automation advantage disappears when your API surface is static and well-documented.
API security platform with discovery, WAF, bot protection, and DDoS defense
Unified API and AI security platform for discovery, protection, and testing
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Common questions about comparing Ammune API Discovery vs Wallarm API Security for your api security needs.
Ammune API Discovery: API security platform with discovery, WAF, bot protection, and DDoS defense. built by Ammune.ai. Core capabilities include API endpoint cataloging and discovery, Excessive data exposure detection, Deep packet inspection..
Wallarm API Security: Unified API and AI security platform for discovery, protection, and testing. built by Wallarm. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and inventory, API topology mapping from traffic analysis, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ammune API Discovery differentiates with API endpoint cataloging and discovery, Excessive data exposure detection, Deep packet inspection. Wallarm API Security differentiates with Automated API discovery and inventory, API topology mapping from traffic analysis, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection.
Ammune API Discovery is developed by Ammune.ai. Wallarm API Security is developed by Wallarm. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ammune API Discovery and Wallarm API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Bot Protection, DDOS, OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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