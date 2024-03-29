Fleet GitOps

Security and infrastructure teams managing devices at scale across SMB and mid-market environments will get the most from Fleet GitOps because it treats device configuration like code, making drift detection and rollback instantaneous instead of manual. The declarative YAML approach with Git-based change approval directly addresses NIST PR.PS (platform security management), and the ability to enforce OS updates and security controls through CI/CD pipelines means your changes propagate in minutes, not days. Skip this if your organization lacks Git workflows or needs real-time behavioral threat detection on endpoints; Fleet handles state management and compliance, not endpoint detection and response.