Absolute for Chromebooks: Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs. built by Absolute. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability..

Fleet GitOps: Declarative, GitOps-based endpoint mgmt using YAML and CI/CD pipelines. built by Fleet Device Management. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Declarative device management via YAML configuration files, Version control for all device configuration changes, Peer-reviewed change approval workflow via Git pull requests..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.