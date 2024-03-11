AWS-native teams drowning in unclassified data across S3 buckets should start with Amazon Macie because it finds sensitive data at scale without requiring agents or extensive configuration. The tool integrates natively with S3 and costs nothing to pilot, making it the fastest path to baseline discovery for organizations already committed to AWS. Skip it if you need discovery across multi-cloud storage or have complex data residency rules that demand granular policy control; Macie's strength is breadth of scanning, not depth of compliance routing.

Anjuna Northstar

Enterprise and mid-market teams handling regulated multi-party data collaboration will find real value in Anjuna Northstar because it eliminates the false choice between data utility and isolation, letting you share sensitive datasets without decryption or moving data to untrusted environments. The platform covers PR.DS and PR.AA in NIST CSF 2.0 through hardware-backed confidential computing, meaning access control and data protection are enforced at the CPU level rather than relying on network perimeter or encryption key management alone. Skip this if your primary need is internal data governance within a single organization, or if your workloads can't tolerate the latency overhead of attestation and enclave setup.