Amazon Macie is a free data security posture management tool. Anjuna Northstar is a commercial data security posture management tool by Anjuna Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AWS-native teams drowning in unclassified data across S3 buckets should start with Amazon Macie because it finds sensitive data at scale without requiring agents or extensive configuration. The tool integrates natively with S3 and costs nothing to pilot, making it the fastest path to baseline discovery for organizations already committed to AWS. Skip it if you need discovery across multi-cloud storage or have complex data residency rules that demand granular policy control; Macie's strength is breadth of scanning, not depth of compliance routing.
Enterprise and mid-market teams handling regulated multi-party data collaboration will find real value in Anjuna Northstar because it eliminates the false choice between data utility and isolation, letting you share sensitive datasets without decryption or moving data to untrusted environments. The platform covers PR.DS and PR.AA in NIST CSF 2.0 through hardware-backed confidential computing, meaning access control and data protection are enforced at the CPU level rather than relying on network perimeter or encryption key management alone. Skip this if your primary need is internal data governance within a single organization, or if your workloads can't tolerate the latency overhead of attestation and enclave setup.
Discover and protect sensitive data at scale with automated data discovery and security assessment.
Confidential Computing clean room platform for secure multi-party data sharing.
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Common questions about comparing Amazon Macie vs Anjuna Northstar for your data security posture management needs.
Amazon Macie: Discover and protect sensitive data at scale with automated data discovery and security assessment..
Anjuna Northstar: Confidential Computing clean room platform for secure multi-party data sharing. built by Anjuna Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Single-click provisioning of confidential clean rooms across any cloud provider, Confidential Computing-based data-in-use isolation, Remote attestation for access control and trust verification..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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