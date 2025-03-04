Security teams protecting sensitive data across Snowflake and multi-cloud databases need ALTR Data Security Platform to enforce access control without rebuilding infrastructure. The platform combines automated classification, format-preserving encryption, and real-time activity monitoring in a single console, covering both asset management and continuous monitoring under NIST CSF 2.0 while eliminating policy sprawl across database silos. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting insider threats in real-time; ALTR prioritizes prevention and governance over behavioral analytics, and its Snowflake integration strength means non-Snowflake shops will find limited value.

Sotero Data Security Platform

Organizations protecting sensitive data in hybrid cloud environments need encryption that works on live queries, not just at rest, and Sotero Data Security Platform is one of the few tools that actually does this without crippling application performance. The platform encrypts data during active database operations using AES-256 with field-level access controls, addressing the NIST PR.DS and PR.AA gaps most database security tools leave open. Skip this if your databases are mostly static or you're looking for a broader SIEM; Sotero is narrow by design and doesn't try to be your anomaly detection engine.