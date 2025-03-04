PHP Encryption

Development teams building PHP applications that handle sensitive data will find PHP Encryption invaluable for reducing cryptographic implementation mistakes; the library abstracts away key management complexity that consistently trips up junior developers. With 3,873 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's proven in production environments where encryption is table stakes but cryptographic expertise is scarce. Skip this if your team already has dedicated security engineers comfortable writing their own encryption primitives or if you need hardware security module integration; PHP Encryption prioritizes simplicity over HSM workflows.