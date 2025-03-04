Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ALTR Data Security Platform is a commercial database security tool by ALTR. PHP Encryption is a free database security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best database security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams protecting sensitive data across Snowflake and multi-cloud databases need ALTR Data Security Platform to enforce access control without rebuilding infrastructure. The platform combines automated classification, format-preserving encryption, and real-time activity monitoring in a single console, covering both asset management and continuous monitoring under NIST CSF 2.0 while eliminating policy sprawl across database silos. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting insider threats in real-time; ALTR prioritizes prevention and governance over behavioral analytics, and its Snowflake integration strength means non-Snowflake shops will find limited value.
Development teams building PHP applications that handle sensitive data will find PHP Encryption invaluable for reducing cryptographic implementation mistakes; the library abstracts away key management complexity that consistently trips up junior developers. With 3,873 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's proven in production environments where encryption is table stakes but cryptographic expertise is scarce. Skip this if your team already has dedicated security engineers comfortable writing their own encryption primitives or if you need hardware security module integration; PHP Encryption prioritizes simplicity over HSM workflows.
Unified data security platform for cloud data access control and governance
A PHP library that provides secure data encryption capabilities using keys or passwords, designed to minimize implementation errors.
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Common questions about comparing ALTR Data Security Platform vs PHP Encryption for your database security needs.
ALTR Data Security Platform: Unified data security platform for cloud data access control and governance. built by ALTR. Core capabilities include Centralized policy management across multiple databases, Automated data discovery and classification, Format-preserving encryption (FPE)..
PHP Encryption: A PHP library that provides secure data encryption capabilities using keys or passwords, designed to minimize implementation errors..
Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ALTR Data Security Platform is developed by ALTR. PHP Encryption is open-source with 3,873 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ALTR Data Security Platform and PHP Encryption serve similar Database Security use cases: both are Database Security tools. Key differences: ALTR Data Security Platform is Commercial while PHP Encryption is Free, PHP Encryption is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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