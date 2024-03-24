Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
altdns is a free external attack surface management tool. Censys Internet Map is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Censys. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams hunting for overlooked subdomains in external attack surface reconnaissance will find altdns invaluable because it generates permutations that standard enumeration tools miss, catching typosquatting and subdomain variations that land in your blind spots. The 2,439 GitHub stars reflect adoption by practitioners who've validated the mutation logic against real-world domain configurations. Skip this if you need a managed UI or integration with your existing EASM platform; altdns is a CLI-first tool that demands operator familiarity and manual orchestration into your scanning workflow.
Enterprise security teams managing complex attack surfaces across subsidiaries, cloud environments, and critical infrastructure should pick Censys Internet Map for its ability to discover assets an organization doesn't know it owns, which is where most breaches actually start. The platform covers asset discovery and continuous monitoring across ID.AM and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, and its internet-wide scanning capability surfaces shadow IT and unknown exposures that traditional vulnerability scanners simply cannot reach. Skip this if your primary need is incident response or forensics; Censys is built for prevention and reconnaissance, not post-breach analysis.
A tool for generating permutations, alterations and mutations of subdomains and resolving them
Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping
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Common questions about comparing altdns vs Censys Internet Map for your external attack surface management needs.
altdns: A tool for generating permutations, alterations and mutations of subdomains and resolving them..
Censys Internet Map: Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping. built by Censys. Core capabilities include Continuous internet-wide scanning and mapping of global infrastructure, Real-time discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, Attack surface management with personalized risk prioritization..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
altdns is open-source with 2,439 GitHub stars. Censys Internet Map is developed by Censys. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
altdns and Censys Internet Map serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance. Key differences: altdns is Free while Censys Internet Map is Commercial, altdns is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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