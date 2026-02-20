Allure Security Online Brand Protection: Managed AI service detecting & removing brand impersonations across web, social & apps. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include AI-based detection of brand impersonations across websites, social media, and mobile app stores, Managed takedown service for phishing sites, rogue apps, and social media impersonations, Decoy credential injection into phishing sites to poison harvested data using generative AI..

Kaduu Domain Monitoring Solution: Domain monitoring solution detecting typosquatting and domain spoofing attacks. built by Kaduu. Core capabilities include Passive monitoring of domain registration databases, Active monitoring generating 30,000-70,000 domain variations, SSL certificate transparency log analysis..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.