Mid-market and enterprise brands losing revenue to phishing and app store impersonation should start here; Allure Security Online Brand Protection combines AI-powered detection across 11+ social platforms and app stores with managed takedowns that actually remove content instead of just flagging it. The vendor monitors dark web and third-party app stores where competitors often stop looking, and its decoy credential injection actively degrades harvested data quality. Skip this if your brand threat is primarily internal,Allure is built for external-facing impersonation, not employee credential compromise or insider risk.

DomainTools Domain Tools

Security teams managing brand impersonation and infrastructure reconnaissance need DomainTools Domain Tools for its ability to surface attacker-registered lookalike domains before they're weaponized, which happens faster than most threat feeds catch them. The platform covers ID.RA and DE.CM with equal weight, meaning you get both passive domain intelligence and active monitoring, not just one; most competitors prioritize one function. Skip this if your organization needs deep DNS query forensics or reverse IP lookup at scale; DomainTools excels at tracking domain registration patterns and historical whois data rather than network-layer investigation.