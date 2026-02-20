Mid-market and enterprise brands losing revenue to phishing and app store impersonation should start here; Allure Security Online Brand Protection combines AI-powered detection across 11+ social platforms and app stores with managed takedowns that actually remove content instead of just flagging it. The vendor monitors dark web and third-party app stores where competitors often stop looking, and its decoy credential injection actively degrades harvested data quality. Skip this if your brand threat is primarily internal,Allure is built for external-facing impersonation, not employee credential compromise or insider risk.

DomainTools Domain Intelligence

Threat intelligence teams and incident responders at mid-market and enterprise organizations should choose DomainTools Domain Intelligence for passive DNS and domain historical data that actually accelerates investigation timelines without requiring sensor deployment. The platform maps to all three NIST Detect functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and indicator analysis, which means you're not buying a point tool for one phase of response. Skip this if your primary need is managed threat hunting or if you want domain intelligence bundled with endpoint detection; DomainTools excels at the research layer but doesn't replace your EDR or SOC platform.