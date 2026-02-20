Allthenticate Smartcard Replacement is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by Allthenticate. Array IDpass Identity Solution is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by Array Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best multi-factor authentication and single sign-on fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Allthenticate Smartcard Replacement
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing high-friction physical smartcard deployments will see immediate ROI from Allthenticate Smartcard Replacement, which eliminates the operational burden of lost credentials and replacement cycles while closing the cloning vulnerability that physical cards create. The tool directly strengthens NIST CSF 2.0's PR.AA function by shifting authentication to a device that's bound to the user and harder to duplicate than plastic hardware. Skip this if your workforce is primarily frontline or non-technical; smartphone-based credentials assume reliable device ownership and literacy, which doesn't work for everyone.
Array IDpass Identity Solution
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in password resets will move fastest with Array IDpass Identity Solution because FIDO-based passwordless auth actually reduces help desk tickets instead of just promising to. Hybrid deployment means you can pilot with VPN and VDI access first, then expand to web and mobile without ripping out infrastructure. Skip this if you need deep directory integration across 50+ cloud applications; Array's strength is securing remote access and device authentication, not acting as your central identity fabric.
Mobile credential solution replacing physical smartcards for enterprise access control.
Passwordless authentication solution using FIDO technology and biometrics
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Common questions about comparing Allthenticate Smartcard Replacement vs Array IDpass Identity Solution for your multi-factor authentication and single sign-on needs.
Allthenticate Smartcard Replacement: Mobile credential solution replacing physical smartcards for enterprise access control. built by Allthenticate. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Replaces physical smartcards with mobile credentials, Smartphone-based access authentication, Protection against smartcard cloning attacks..
Array IDpass Identity Solution: Passwordless authentication solution using FIDO technology and biometrics. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Passwordless authentication using FIDO technology, Biometric authentication with fingerprints and facial recognition, Security key-based authentication..
Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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