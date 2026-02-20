Allthenticate Smartcard Replacement: Mobile credential solution replacing physical smartcards for enterprise access control. built by Allthenticate. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Replaces physical smartcards with mobile credentials, Smartphone-based access authentication, Protection against smartcard cloning attacks..

Array IDpass Identity Solution: Passwordless authentication solution using FIDO technology and biometrics. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Passwordless authentication using FIDO technology, Biometric authentication with fingerprints and facial recognition, Security key-based authentication..

Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.