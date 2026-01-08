Organizations replacing passwords with passwordless authentication need Identity-Backed Biometrics if liveness detection and government-ID verification matter more than SSO breadth. FIDO2 certification plus iBeta-certified liveness detection means you're getting cryptographically sound biometrics tied to real identity, not just fingerprint matching, and IAL2 compliance covers federal contractor requirements without retrofit. Skip this if your priority is replacing legacy AD/SAML infrastructure across 50 SaaS apps; 1Kosmos excels at high-assurance onboarding and device unlock, not at being your primary identity provider for everything.

Allthenticate Smartcard Replacement

Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing high-friction physical smartcard deployments will see immediate ROI from Allthenticate Smartcard Replacement, which eliminates the operational burden of lost credentials and replacement cycles while closing the cloning vulnerability that physical cards create. The tool directly strengthens NIST CSF 2.0's PR.AA function by shifting authentication to a device that's bound to the user and harder to duplicate than plastic hardware. Skip this if your workforce is primarily frontline or non-technical; smartphone-based credentials assume reliable device ownership and literacy, which doesn't work for everyone.