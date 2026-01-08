1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by 1Kosmos. Allthenticate Smartcard Replacement is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by Allthenticate. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best multi-factor authentication and single sign-on fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics
Organizations replacing passwords with passwordless authentication need Identity-Backed Biometrics if liveness detection and government-ID verification matter more than SSO breadth. FIDO2 certification plus iBeta-certified liveness detection means you're getting cryptographically sound biometrics tied to real identity, not just fingerprint matching, and IAL2 compliance covers federal contractor requirements without retrofit. Skip this if your priority is replacing legacy AD/SAML infrastructure across 50 SaaS apps; 1Kosmos excels at high-assurance onboarding and device unlock, not at being your primary identity provider for everything.
Allthenticate Smartcard Replacement
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing high-friction physical smartcard deployments will see immediate ROI from Allthenticate Smartcard Replacement, which eliminates the operational burden of lost credentials and replacement cycles while closing the cloning vulnerability that physical cards create. The tool directly strengthens NIST CSF 2.0's PR.AA function by shifting authentication to a device that's bound to the user and harder to duplicate than plastic hardware. Skip this if your workforce is primarily frontline or non-technical; smartphone-based credentials assume reliable device ownership and literacy, which doesn't work for everyone.
Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access
Mobile credential solution replacing physical smartcards for enterprise access control.
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Common questions about comparing 1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics vs Allthenticate Smartcard Replacement for your multi-factor authentication and single sign-on needs.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics: Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access. built by 1Kosmos. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice)..
Allthenticate Smartcard Replacement: Mobile credential solution replacing physical smartcards for enterprise access control. built by Allthenticate. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Replaces physical smartcards with mobile credentials, Smartphone-based access authentication, Protection against smartcard cloning attacks..
Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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