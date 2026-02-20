Allot Secure

SMB and mid-market security teams managing mixed device environments across offices and remote workers should pick Allot Secure for its zero-touch deployment model, which eliminates the hardware footprint and operational overhead that kills adoption in resource-constrained shops. The modular architecture lets you start with network protection alone and layer endpoint defense later, scaling your investment with actual need rather than upfront CapEx. Skip this if you need deep application visibility or threat hunting capabilities; Allot prioritizes continuous filtering and policy enforcement over forensic depth, which works for perimeter defense but leaves detection gaps that larger SOCs would exploit.