Allot HomeSecure / Allot Secure is a commercial network detection and response tool by Allot. Array NTB Series is a commercial network detection and response tool by Array Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
ISPs and telecom carriers deploying residential broadband security should pick Allot HomeSecure for device fingerprinting and anomaly detection that requires zero customer configuration; the zero-touch CPE agent deployment and automatic device profiling eliminate the friction that kills adoption in consumer networks. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and device-level behavioral analysis (DE.CM coverage) means it catches compromised IoT devices before they pivot laterally, a real problem in homes where users won't update firmware or change default passwords. Skip this if you need deep packet inspection for encrypted traffic analysis or incident response automation beyond blocking; Allot prioritizes detection over remediation workflows.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to extract signal from encrypted traffic without decryption will find Array NTB Series valuable, particularly when you're scaling network TAP deployments across hybrid infrastructure. The platform handles tunnel re-engineering and application-aware packet delivery at scale, covering both DE.CM continuous monitoring and PR.IR resilience functions, and supports both out-of-band and in-line modes so you're not locked into one architecture. Skip this if your team lacks the network operations expertise to manage centralized X-Tunnel orchestration between appliances, or if you need DLP and threat prevention baked in rather than monitoring-first design.
CSP-delivered home network security for IoT and connected devices.
Network traffic broker for visibility, monitoring, and traffic optimization
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Common questions about comparing Allot HomeSecure / Allot Secure vs Array NTB Series for your network detection and response needs.
Allot HomeSecure / Allot Secure: CSP-delivered home network security for IoT and connected devices. built by Allot. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include AI-based anomaly detection for connected device behavior, Device fingerprinting for automatic identification and profiling of home network devices, Web security and antivirus content inspection..
Array NTB Series: Network traffic broker for visibility, monitoring, and traffic optimization. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Application-aware traffic aggregation with full stack packet analysis, L2-L7 traffic filtering and packet delivery, Tunnel handling and packet re-engineering capabilities..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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