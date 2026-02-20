Allot HomeSecure / Allot Secure: CSP-delivered home network security for IoT and connected devices. built by Allot. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include AI-based anomaly detection for connected device behavior, Device fingerprinting for automatic identification and profiling of home network devices, Web security and antivirus content inspection..

Array NTB Series: Network traffic broker for visibility, monitoring, and traffic optimization. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Application-aware traffic aggregation with full stack packet analysis, L2-L7 traffic filtering and packet delivery, Tunnel handling and packet re-engineering capabilities..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.